The plan envisages opening the Slovenian energy market to large-scale solar plants and is intended to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels.Slovenia's Ministry of Infrastructure is currently cooperating with the country's national grid operator ELES and distribution system operator SODO to set up a plan to add another 1 GW of PV capacity over the next three years. The announcement was given by minister Bojan Kumer on the same day the Slovenian government announced a plan to limit the maximum electricity prices for households and small businesses to between €0.081 and €0.118/kWh. The ...

