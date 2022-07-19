Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is issuing this press release as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission to clarify its disclosure regarding the Moss Lake Gold Deposit in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Lake Property").

The Company wishes to clarify that the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Moss Lake Project, Ontario, Canada, Report for NI 43-101" dated April 6, 2021 prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. in respect of the Moss Lake Property (the "Technical Report") remains current. The Technical Report contains disclosure of a historical mineral resource estimate on the Moss Lake Property. There is no current mineral resource estimate on the Moss Lake Property.

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President of Exploration at the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

