Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 262,513 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 11, 2022 up to and including July 15, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue July 11, 2022 64,155 9,264.6591 XLON July 12, 2022 49,261 9,256.0000 XLON July 13, 2022 78,584 9,118.0000 XLON July 14, 2022 66,657 9,120.3284 XLON July 15, 2022 3,856 9,367.0236 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 20,786,226 shares in treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 211,384,956. The figure of 211,384,956 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

