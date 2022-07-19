Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. (TSXV: BGS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the Vancouver-based Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies in the mineral exploration and mining projects sector led by Mr. John Robins and Mr. Jim Paterson. Mr. Robins already acts as an advisor to the Company.

Discovery Group Principal John Robins commented:

"Baroyeca's projects exhibit tremendous potential, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with the Company more closely as we move ahead. We are extremely pleased to welcome them as the newest addition to Discovery Group."

Baroyeca CEO Rick Wilson commented:

"Baroyeca is extremely pleased to join Discovery Group and to benefit from its rich industry experience. We look forward to a collaboration that will unlock the value of our Colombian assets and generate shareholder value."

About Discovery Group

Discovery Group is an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development.

Founded in 2005 by John Robins and Jim Paterson, two respected entrepreneurs in the Canadian mining industry, Discovery Group has generated over $2.4B in M&A activity since 2016. Notable recent successes being the sale of Great Bear Resources to Kinross Gold, Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining Inc. and Kaminak Gold Corp. to Goldcorp Inc. For more details, visit www.discoverygroup.ca.

About Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade silver and gold projects located in Colombia. Baroyeca's flagship asset is the high-grade Atocha Silver-Gold Project located in Tolima Department, Colombia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Property, Bolivar Department, Colombia, which is renowned for its high-grade gold mineralization and vein density. Current exploration activities on the Santa Barbara Property involve the bulk sampling of vein structures, which material then feeds into a trial production facility which has consistently been producing gold for over a year. The revenue from the sale of produced gold defrays part of the operating costs. The Company is planning to expand these activities.

The Company's Board and senior management are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration. Baroyeca is a proud member of Discovery Group.

