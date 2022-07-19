Three multi-city events are planned to support wildlife conservation and protect endangered species from poaching worldwide.

New York, New York; Palm Beach, Florida; and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Cygalle Dias/Cygalle Beauty and artist Oliwia Szczekot/Pink Dog Art have combined forces as they are set to host a multi-city series of art and wellness events in support of the charity Stop Poaching Now! Dedicated to Wildlife Conservation, SPN! supports and coordinates community-based conservation efforts, using educational initiatives to reduce the demand for illegal wildlife products, and protects endangered animals, such as elephants and rhinos. The primary focus at the first event will be on stopping poaching of wild dogs in Asia and elsewhere.

Oliwia Szczekot and Cygalle Dias at the wellness event at Saks fifth Avenue in Boca Raton in November 2021

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/131206_5d86cf3dc4bb3adc_001full.jpg

Dinner will be held at the exclusive Omar's La Goloue Restaurant in NYC on Monday, August 8th at 7:00 pm, premiering the Pink Dog Art series and showcasing Cygalle Holistic Luxury skincare. As an exclusive gift - each guest will receive a unique goodie bag sponsored by Plant Bar NYC.

Cygalle will be providing an exclusive opportunity to experience her eponymous holistic luxury skincare line, and there will be items available for purchase as well. Cygalle's Holistic Luxury Hemp Skin Treatments include an earth masque, age defying oil, and defense cream, all made with premium ingredients: o2, Dead Sea mud, oxygenated organic hemp oil, and other "superstar" elements for super youth. These products can be used on every type of skin, and are highly beneficial for women and men of any age.

Cygalle Dias Beauty

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/131206_5d86cf3dc4bb3adc_002full.jpg

Oliwia will be exhibiting and premiering The Pink Dog Art series. These instantly iconic artworks feature the Pink Dog and other animals on a skateboard or during other outdoor activities skateboard - who represents the artist's wish that people should adopt animals, and dogs in particular, not because of the way they look, but based on their character and inner beauty. Each painting has its own message like "loyalty, peace, freedom and more." Proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be donated and shared between Stop Poaching Now and Nature Mates, a group that was established to raise awareness of sustainable initiatives across the U.S., with a primary mission to keep beaches and recreational areas clean.

Freedom by The Pink Dog 10x10 inches on recycled canvas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/131206_5d86cf3dc4bb3adc_003full.jpg

It is highly recommended that you purchase a ticket as soon as possible to guarantee entry. For dinner on August 8th, kindly RSVP: https://www.stoppoaching-now.org/tickets

Peace by The Pink Dog 9x12 inches on canvas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/131206_5d86cf3dc4bb3adc_004full.jpg

Cygalle and Oliwia have collaborated a number of times over the past few years, creating and organizing high-end art and wellness events at locations such as Saks Fifth Avenue/Boca Raton for a diversity of charitable causes. The second event of the Stop Poaching Now series will be held at BICE in Palm Beach on Wednesday, August 10th, followed by several events in L.A., from August 26th - 29th, including a rooftop soiree at Amici of Beverly Hills. More details to follow.

For more:

Cygalle:

www.cygalledias.com

www.cygallebeauty.com

Pink Dog Art:

www.pinkdogart.com

@thepinkdogart

Nature Mates:

nature-mates.com

Stop Poaching Now:

www.stoppoaching-now.org

Media Contact:

Name - Oliwia Biela

Email - oliwia_biela@icloud.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131206