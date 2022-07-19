Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Executes Letter of Intent To Acquire Evolutionary Biologics; Former L'Oréal President Jim Morrison To Become Full Time CEO of Emergent

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., (website: Evolutionary Biologics), a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: to bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. The final purchase price, to be negotiated by the Parties, will include the issuance of equity in Emergent and a defined capital investment into Evolutionary Biologics for sales, scaling of the company operations and promotions, all to be based on projections, and subject to funding, as negotiated and agreed to between Emergent and Evolutionary. Evolutionary Biologics products include Evo Hybrid and HydrEyes. Evo Hybrid helps to jumpstart your body's own natural healing power to help bring your skin back to youthful suppleness. HydrEyes helps to reduce redness to help reveal your eyes' natural radiance.

Evolutionary Biologics' goal is to create consumer awareness of regenerative medicine with a global presence using science and technology to build products to create external beauty. Evolutionary Biologics intends to use push and pull marketing, social media, and consumer awareness events to create collaborations with clinics for its products.

Upon the completion of this transaction and the previously announced letters of intent to acquire Fusion Specialty Pharmacies, nationally accredited compounding pharmacies licensed in 27 states and located in St. George, Utah dedicated to formulating creative, individualized, and compounded medications that can improve compliance, maximize the potential for therapeutic success, and reduce the overall cost of healthcare ("Fusion") and Regen Biowellness, a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields, former L'Oréal President Jim Morrison has agreed to be appointed CEO of Emergent on a full time basis.

Jim Morrison, President/CEO of Evolutionary Biologics, stated, "The marriage between Emergent Health and Evolutionary Biologics will allow both companies to further their respective businesses in the new age medical industry. It also establishes Emergent Health as a leading company for plant-based wellness and regenerative health."

James W. Zimbler, CEO of Emergent stated, "With the planned advent and addition of Evolutionary Biologics to Emergent Health, it takes our goals and plans of regenerative care to a new level and furthers our plans to make Emergent Health a premier health and wellness company, giving Emergent another avenue to reach the consumer."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. is developing a product line in the fields of Regenerative Medicine and improved neutraceuticals and phytonutritionals available to the general public without a prescription. Its products are comprised of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through content-based shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu, its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet community, pet pharmacy and wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Zimbler, CEO

jzimbler@emergenthealthcompany.com

631-806-1420

https://emergenthealthcompany.com/

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708971/Emergent-Executes-Letter-of-Intent-To-Acquire-Evolutionary-Biologics-Former-LOral-President-Jim-Morrison-To-Become-Full-Time-CEO-of-Emergent