iFabric Corp Updates on Clinical Trial for Treated Medical Scrubs

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provides an update on its clinical trial of medical garments (i.e. "scrubs") treated with the Company's ProTX2 antimicrobial and REPELTX water-repellent technologies.

"I am pleased to report that phase one of our trial has now been completed," said Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric.

"Our trial was conducted at MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine, in the United States," added Mr. Karon.

"The trial comprised of scrubs supplied in three forms: One treated with our ProTX2 antimicrobial technology, another with a combination of ProTX2 and RepelTX (durable water-repellant technology), and a third (control) group of untreated scrubs. The trial comprised 125 nurses recruited for 3 shifts per nurse, equating to a total of 375 regular staff-shifts. At the start of each shift, nurses were provided new and unmarked scrubs from one of the three groups, which were swabbed twice, once prior to the commencement of the shift and a second time at the end of the shift. The principal endpoint of the trial is to compare bacterial loads on the scrubs treated with our technologies compared to the untreated scrubs. A pathogen load reduction is key to enhancing the protection of the wearer and those with which they encounter during their workday. The spread of infection from surface contact is a major concern in the healthcare industry.

"The trial now moves to it's second, laboratory-based phase, which involves testing for bacterial loads. Once all the laboratory testing is completed, the third step will be to analyze the data under a set of criteria established prior to the trial. The fourth and final step will be providing our analyses to a recognized medical journal for peer review and publishing. Further updates will be provided as the trial progresses through the remaining phases," concluded Hylton Karon.

ABOUT ProTX2

ProTX2® is a powerful eco-friendly technology that provides antibacterial, antimicrobial, antimold, anti-mildew and anti-odour protection. When treated, each textile fiber is fundamentally transformed through PROTX2®'s technology, providing proprietary unrivalled protection against pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections as well as the toughest odours, for medical and performance textiles.

ABOUT RepelTX:

RepelTX is the next generation in sustainable water repellency performance. RepelTX modifies fabric at the molecular level by permanently attaching hydrophobic 'hairs' to individual fibers that lift liquids, causing them to bead and roll right off the fabric's surface.

ABOUT iFabric Corp:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 29.7 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

