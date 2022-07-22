Vantage launches UK social trading platform to build synergies between pro and amateur traders

LONDON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders, today announces the launch of its new social trading product, V Social.

V Social is a professional 'social network' that allows traders to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance. Beginner traders have the opportunity to subscribe to and copy the signals of expert traders, who in return benefit from increased status and a portion of profits.

Vantage hopes the new solution, built using the proprietary technology of Pelican Trading, will attract new market entrants to its platform, expanding their customer base and increasing overall trading activity.

Shunyu Li, Head of Sales and Marketing at Vantage, comments: "Social and copy trading is booming across the financial industry, with features like commenting, resharing and liking posts rendering it intuitive for an influx of next-gen, digital native traders. It's also beginning to be embraced by more established traders looking for their next trade idea. We're thrilled to be now able to offer social trading capabilities to new and existing clients in partnership with such an esteemed and established brand as Pelican."

David Shayer, UK CEO of Vantage, adds: "Following our rebranding last year, Vantage was the fastest growing broker in the UK. Wanting to keep up that momentum, we identified that the thousands of young, ambitious traders newly entering the space post-pandemic represented a huge opportunity. We have long believed that the trading world should be more accessible - not just for experienced traders - and were thrilled to discover a like-minded partner in Pelican. We are now able to offer existing, new and soon-to-be clients a user-friendly, all-in-one platform on which they can execute traders, copy and learn from some of the world's best investors, and contribute to a growing community of energised, innovative traders."

