PR Newswire
12.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
STARTRADER App Introduces One-Tap Trading and Mobile Platform Enhancements

New mobile app features improve execution speed, chart customization, and platform performance.

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER App has introduced a series of updates to its mobile trading application designed to enhance trading efficiency and platform performance. The updates introduce faster chart-based trading functionality, expanded customization options, and performance optimizations across the mobile app.

STARTRADER App Introduces One-Tap Trading and Mobile Platform Enhancements

A key addition is One-Tap Trading on the K-line chart page, enabling traders to place Buy or Sell orders directly from the chart while clearly viewing the current lot size.

Managed through Chart Settings, the feature includes safety checks validating lot size inputs, maximum positions, and margin requirements before execution.

The platform also features customizable K-line chart styles, allowing traders to adjust chart height, candlestick styles, indicator settings, crosshair appearance, and other visual parameters. These options provide a more flexible and personalized chart experience, supporting more effective technical analysis and reducing visual complexity during market monitoring.

Alongside these features, STARTRADER App has implemented experience optimizations across iOS and Android, improving chart animations, loading speed, and system stability. Updates to the K-line page enhance indicator calculations, synchronize bid/ask price movements with candlestick updates, and refine interface interactions, delivering a smoother, faster, and more reliable trading experience.

"At STARTRADER, we believe innovation must always serve the trader. These updates reflect our ambition to continuously evolve our platform while ensuring the stability, reliability, and trust that define our trading ecosystem."

- Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

These updates reflect STARTRADER's commitment to strengthening platform infrastructure and the trading experience. By enhancing STARTRADER App trading functionality, the company supports traders navigating fast-moving markets while reinforcing the trust and reliability that underpin its digital ecosystem.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER serves both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as its core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance and sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

https://www.startrader.com/

