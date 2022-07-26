Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cantargia AB (380/22)

With effect from July 27, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 05, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CANTA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397242 Order book ID: 263349 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 27, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Cantargia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 11, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CANTA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397259 Order book ID: 263413 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB