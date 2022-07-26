Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022
WKN: A2JAZX ISIN: SE0006371126 Ticker-Symbol: 7V3 
Frankfurt
26.07.22
08:25 Uhr
0,530 Euro
-0,012
-2,22 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2022 | 09:05
100 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (380/22): Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cantargia AB (123/22)

Correction refers to Exchange notice series.

With effect from July 27, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 05, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CANTA TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397242              
Order book ID:  263349                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from July 27, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Cantargia AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including August 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CANTA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397259              
Order book ID:  263413                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
