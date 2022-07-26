Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2022 | 12:15
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2022

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2022

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 June 2022, the net assets of the Company were £100,929,335.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2022

Rank
Company
Sector
Country		% of net assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsLuxembourg12.7
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg7.4
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.1
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.8
5Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance2.8
6OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.5
7ENIEnergyItaly2.4
8Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.3
9ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom2.3
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.3
11NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
12Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.0
13NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.0
14General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.0
15SanofiHealth CareFrance2.0
16Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.9
17Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.8
18TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.8
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.8
20Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.8
21Roche ***Health CareSwitzerland1.8
22Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.8
23Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.7
24Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea1.6
25AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.4
26EuroapiHealth CareFrance-
Total equity investments68.1
Cash and other net assets31.9
Net assets100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares

Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2022
Region% of net assets
Europe ex UK38.5
United Kingdom12.1
Japan9.7
Americas6.2
Asia Pacific ex Japan1.6
Cash and other net assets31.9
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2022
Sector% of net assets
Financials24.2
Industrials9.1
Energy7.8
Health Care7.6
Consumer Staples6.7
Communication Services4.5
Information Technology3.3
Consumer Discretionary1.8
Real Estate1.7
Materials1.4
Cash and other net assets31.9
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500

26 July 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.