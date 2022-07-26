F24 AG: Better alerting: F24 presents an expansion of its alarm suite for all emergency and crisis events

MUNICH, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it is because of the pandemic, climate change or political conflicts, economy and society are continually facing the challenge of how to handle and combat crisis situations. FACT24, the tried-and-tested software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution from F24, comprising of the FACT24 ENS app for alerting and supported by the FACT24 CIM app for displaying proactive and comprehensive crisis management, is helping to combat this challenge. As part of a product update, the alerting system app FACT24 ENS+, will get a host of new features, including a dedicated protection solution for people working on their own. This lone working feature is in accordance with UK legislation including the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999, and the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007.

"Employees are any company's most important resource. By expanding our alerting functions, as we have in FACT24 ENS+, we are giving employers even more help with saving lives in a crisis and protecting their valued assets. The app provides an extremely comprehensive and more efficient way for companies to fulfil their duty of care and responsibility to their employees", according to Benjamin Jansen, Vice President Sales ENS/CM at F24. "And of course, safety and appreciation of an individual's worth are decisive factors when competing for the best talent on the jobs market".

New features for improved alerting in emergency and crisis events

FACT24 ENS+ is the all-round solution for automated communication when things get serious. In acute crisis situations, companies can communicate quickly, efficiently, reliably, and securely. The large spectrum that FACT24 ENS+ covers is unique on the market: as well as the standard alerting of crisis teams, relief units or employees, the app also offers features for solving specific alerting situations, including securing the workspaces of people working on their own or for health and safety at work. In the event of an accident at work, any employee can contact the first aiders on-site at the touch of a button and send all the necessary information automatically at the same time. The software also assists the safety and crisis managers with digital and automated emergency plans for critical decisions, for example when selecting and prioritising the group of people who must be informed. FACT24 allows contact information to be continuously updated and in the event of an emergency, informs decision makers where employees are and who is already safe.

Furthermore, the usage applications of the integrated software solution extend far beyond employee safety. In addition to application areas such as smart security for buildings and in production, the new FACT24 ENS+ enables the integration of popular communication software like Microsoft Teams, staff rosters and desktop notifications as well as expanded qualification and calendar-based alerting and alert escalation.

For more information on this topic, see fact24.f24.com/en/product/fact24-ens/