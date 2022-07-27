Fortegra Europe Announces Office Relocation to the Iconic "Walkie-Talkie" Building

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra"), a global specialty insurer, and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:?TIPT), today announced the relocation of its London office from Bankside House to the iconic Fenchurch Building, known as "The Walkie-Talkie" building.

At more than four times the size of Fortegra's prior London office, the new space will better accommodate Fortegra's rapidly growing U.K. footprint and will provide additional opportunities for business collaboration and expansion across Europe. Fortegra first moved to the region in 2017 and began writing insurance in the U.K. and across the European Union in 2018. Fortegra has firmly established itself in the region as a financially stable (rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best) forward-looking, and entrepreneurial organization.

"This move further cements our commitment to both our U.K. operations and our continued European expansion efforts in both warranty and specialty insurance," said Sanjay Vara, Chief Underwriting Officer. "With spaces designed for focus, socialization and collaboration, this new office environment allows us to better serve the needs of our valued partners and employees."

The new office will be home to warranty and specialty insurance program underwriters, and Fortegra's alternative risk team. It will also serve as a meeting hub for Fortegra's European and American teams.

About Fortegra

For more than 40 years, Fortegra and its subsidiaries have underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a global specialty insurer, we offer a diverse set of admitted and surplus insurance products and warranty solutions. Fortegra's A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) is a result of our strict underwriting standards, consistent profitability, and high cash flows. For more information, please visit:? https://www.fortegra.com .