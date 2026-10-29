Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces the completion of Phase 1 drilling and receipt of all assay results from its New Pass Gold Property ("New Pass" or the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, approximately 150 miles (240 km) east of Reno. The final batch includes gold, silver and multi-element assay results from the last three drill holes of the exploration program. Designed to test the up-dip extension of the known mineralized zone and infill between historical drill holes, the program confirmed significant intervals of near-surface gold and silver mineralization beyond the boundaries of the historical resource.





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The 15 drill hole program was successful in intercepting near surface gold and silver mineralization east of the historic resource in all holes designed to test this area. This extends to the final 3 holes of the drill program, all of which intercepted grades above a cut off of 0.01 opt (0.34 ppm) Au within 50 feet of the drill collar. All holes were drilled at a -45 degree angle, and tested the up-dip extensions along approximately 1,900 feet (600 m) of the strike length of the mineralization. The new drill holes extended the mineralization a maximum of approximately 200 ft (61 m) to the east of known historic intercepts. Additional drilling is needed to further extend the mineralization further east.

Ten foot (3 meter) sample intervals of quarter HQ core were submitted to ALS Reno with standards, blanks, and repeat samples. All three of these final holes returned mineralized (approximately 0.35 g/t gold, 0.01 oz/t gold) intervals at or near the drill collars ranging from 50 to 170 feet (15 to 52 m) in length One sample interval, 80 - 90 ft (24 - 27 m) in NP2611, assayed silver grades above the limit of detection (>100 g/t, >3.53 opt).

Hole ID Start (ft) End

(ft) Start

(m) End

(m) Intercept Width (ft) Intercept Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au

(Oz/Ton) Ag

(Oz/Ton) NP2611 0 170 0 52 170 52 0.67 9.56 0.024 0.337 Including 60 150 18 46 90 27 1.10 17.13 0.039 0.604 NP2619 50 100 15 30 50 15 0.34 1.48 0.012 0.052 NP2626 10 40 3 12 30 9 0.28 6.20 0.010 0.219 NP2626 40 50 No Sample Recovered From Drill Hole NP2626 50 100 15 30 50 15 0.41 1.58 0.014 0.056

The assay results are summarized in the table above. Reported intervals represent downhole lengths, and all holes were collared at surface. True widths have not yet been determined. However, all holes were drilled at -45 degrees, approximately perpendicular to the dip of the mineralized limestone host unit. For comparison, cut-off gold grades for the oxidized portion of Barrick's Carlin-style gold mines were reported as low as 0.21 g/t (0.006 oz/ton) as of March 2025. https://minedocs.com/28/Carlin-TR-12312024.pdf.

Iconic Minerals' President and CEO, Richard Kern, stated: "Our 15-hole core drilling program has demonstrated that gold and silver mineralization extends significant distances to the east. The program has also provided sufficient material for detailed metallurgical studies to further evaluate the leachability of both gold and silver at New Pass."

Mineralized drill hole sample intervals have been submitted to ALS for gold analysis using cyanidation extraction to assess leachability. All submitted samples were oxidized and are expected to respond favourably to leaching. Upon receipt of the results, the Company plans to initiate column leach tests using core recovered from the recently completed drilling program.

New Pass Drilling Exploration Summary

The 2026 drilling program has been completed, with all 15 core holes drilled and assayed. Initial metallurgical testing will be undertaken to confirm the leachability of the mineralized intervals. Given the relatively shallow depth of the drill holes, metallurgical recoveries are expected to be favourable.

The multi-element assay results will also be evaluated for potentially recoverable critical elements. These findings will be incorporated into updated geological interpretations to estimate the potential size and grade of the mineralized extensions. Additional drilling may be recommended based on the results.

About the New Pass Gold Property

The New Pass Gold Property is located within Nevada's Basin and Range Province along the highly prospective Sulfur-Lovelock-Austin structural gold trend, a region recognized for hosting Carlin-type gold systems.

The Property was initially explored in 1980, when a stream sediment arsenic anomaly led to the discovery of a gold-bearing jasperoid system. Since that time, more than 131,000 feet (40,000 m) of drilling across 329 drill holes have identified significant intervals of Carlin-type gold and silver mineralization, leading to the delineation of the New Pass Au-Ag deposit.

The New Pass Au-Ag deposit represents a classic Carlin-type system, with mineralization hosted primarily within silicified rocks and jasperoid developed in decalcified limestone of the Triassic Lower Augusta Mountain Formation. A major north-northwest to south-southeast trending, west-dipping structure separates Triassic calcareous rocks from younger Tertiary volcanic rocks and acted as a major conduit for hydrothermal circulation, alteration, and gold and silver deposition.

The deposit outcrops at surface and has been drilled along approximately 0.8 miles (1.25 km) of strike length, with the deepest pierce point reaching a vertical depth of approximately 1,000 feet (295 m). The shallowly west-dipping tabular deposit remains open along strike in both directions and at depth, providing significant exploration potential.

Historic Inferred Resource Summary (Paul D. Noland, CPG, September 3, 2010)

• Total Short Tons: 15,515,488 • Average Grade AuEq: 0.022 oz/ton (0.75 g/t) • Contained AuEq Ounces: 341,750 • Average Silver Grade: 0.202 oz/ton (6.93 g/t) • Contained Silver Ounces: 3,139,054 • Average Gold Grade: 0.018 oz/ton (0.62 g/t) • Contained Gold Ounces: 282,986

The New Pass deposit hosts a historical inferred mineral resource that demonstrates the scale and continuity of the mineralized system identified to date. The resource includes gold and silver mineralization within a near-surface, oxide-dominant system and provides a technical foundation for continued exploration. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

Historical estimate from NI 43-101 Technical Report 2010, Paul Noland. The historical resource report was done by a Certified Professional Geologist in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. The compliant Mineral Resource estimate is based on a total of 266 out of 329 drill holes completed between 1982 and 2008 and used VULCAN 3-D modeling software to digitize the mineral polygons, triangulate them into 3-D solids, and calculate volumes and weighted average grades. The terms "historical mineral resource" and "historical inferred mineral resource", have the meanings ascribed to those terms by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, as the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council. There are no more recent estimates of data available to the Company. To upgrade or verify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves additional drilling, assaying and resource assessment must be completed. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves; and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is the Chief Executive Officer of Iconic.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. is a Nevada-focused gold exploration company advancing high-potential assets in proven mining jurisdictions. The Company's flagship New Pass Gold Property hosts a historical inferred resource with significant expansion potential. Iconic is committed to disciplined exploration, technical advancement, and unlocking long-term shareholder value through systematic project development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO

For further information, please visit www.iconicminerals.com or contact the number above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to future operations on the Property, the completion of the Exploration Program, results of the Joint Venture, and the future business plans and exploration activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "will", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals, and the future development of the Property in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Property, requirements for additional capital, future prices of lithium and gold, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the business, financial condition and exploration and development activities of the Company, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

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