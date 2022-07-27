Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
PR Newswire
27.07.2022 | 13:04
68 Leser
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 26-July-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue540.73p
INCLUDING current year revenue547.51p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 26-July-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue376.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue382.25p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 26-July-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue242.35p
INCLUDING current year revenue242.35p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 26-July-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue185.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue185.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 26-July-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.88p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.88p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 26-July-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue160.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue162.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
