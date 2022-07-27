Biodegradable Films Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 1.7 Billion in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expansion in the Food Service Sector Will Boost Sales of Biodegradable Films. Based on applications, demand for biodegradable films bags is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. South Asia is expected to grow by 1.8x, driven by high demand in India

NEWARK, Del., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biodegradable films market is predicted to increase at a 5.6% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 1,040.1 Mn in 2022 and US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032. Increasing demand for environment friendly carrier bags, plastic manufacturers have changed from ordinary plastic bags to bio-plastic carrier bags.

Another factor boosting the bio-plastic carrier bag market is the reusability feature, which is highly valued by customers. Rising government initiatives to adopt environment-friendly alternatives will continue fuelling demand for bio-plastic carrier bags. The bio-plastic carrier bag market is expected to grow significantly during the projected period due to its increasing use in a variety of sectors as well as by consumers.

Biodegradable polymeric films provide a sustainable packaging option while also extending the shelf life of goods. The development of biodegradable materials derived from renewable resources, as well as a reduction in the usage of plastic packaging will augment the growth in the market.

Biodegradable films are mostly used for wrapping of fresh foods. Freshly cut fruits and vegetables are perishable. Packaging is an important strategy for extending the shelf life of fresh-cut agricultural products that have been packed.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are traditionally wrapped with petroleum-based films. However, because they are nonbiodegradable and derived from non-renewable resources, these films cause environmental issues. Various efforts have been made to address this issue, with a focus on biopolymer-based renewable and biodegradable films. As per an independent survey, the fresh food packaging industry is expected to reach about US$ 98 bn by 2023, which will drive the demand for biodegradable films.

"Growing awareness of plastic waste and rising focus on a green environment will lead to the adoption of biodegradable materials across various sectors, thereby fueling sales of biodegradable films," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Through 2032, the biodegradable films market is expected to grow by ~1.7 times its current value.

Sales in the bio-based PLA films segment are forecast to increase at a 6.5% CAGR through 2032.

Bags are expected to remain top application for biodegradable films and are estimated to grow by 1.8x.

The South Asia biodegradable films market is predicted to account for roughly 20% of the total market share during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Taghleef Industries, Walki Group Oy, BioBag Americas, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Plascon Group, Bi-Ax International Inc., Cortec Corporation, Polystar Plastics Ltd., Layfield Group, Paco Label, Groupe Barbier, TRIOWORLD INDUSTRIER AB, Clondalkin Group.

Biodegradable Films Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for Biodegradable films market by material (bio-LDPE, bio-HDPE, bio-based PLA), thickness (up-to 1 mm, 2-4 mm, above 4 mm), application (bag, mulch films, wrapping films, liners, others (sheet, etc.)), end use (food & beverages, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, agriculture, metal, glass, others (wood, foam, etc.)).

Biodegradable films Market by Category

By Material:

Bio-LDPE

Bio-HDPE

Bio-based PLA

By Thickness:

Up-to 1mm

2 - 4mm

Above 4mm

By Application:

Bags

Mulch films

Wrapping films

Liners

Others (Sheets, etc)

By End-Use:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Agriculture

Metal

Glass

Others (Wood, Foam, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

