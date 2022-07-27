Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, in a PDF file called "Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics. The company has also posted on that site its annual letter to investors from Robert Keane, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer.

As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session tomorrow, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:00 am EDT. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EDT today by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

Note that Cimpress' annual investor day will be held on September 13, 2022, which is later than past years based on investor feedback.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

