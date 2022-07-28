Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2022 | 08:41
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half-year 2022 results

28 July 2022: Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter and half-year results for 2022 will be released on 11 August 2022 at 07:00 am CEST.

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 the same morning. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com, alternatively register upon arrival.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220811_3/

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.comand follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


