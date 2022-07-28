FutraHeat has designed a heat pump that can operate at reduced speeds without oil, recover waste heat from as low as 70 C, and deliver high-grade heat up to 150 C. The electrically powered heat pump utilizes waste heat from all sorts of industrial processes, including drying, distillation, and brewing.UK-based startup FutraHeat is developing a high-temperature heat pump that uses waste heat from industrial processes to generate steam. The heat pump is electrically powered and can operate with zero CO2 emissions when powered by electricity from renewable sources. "The heat pump utilizes waste heat ...

