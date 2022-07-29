DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
/ Form 6-K for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).
The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://s28.q4cdn.com/125951340/files/doc_financials/2022/q2/2022-Q2-6-K-FINAL-as-filed-July-28-2022.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
