NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2022 Half-year Report briefing on 9 August 2022 at 10 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool

INVESTOR NEWS 29 July 2022 at 15:00



NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2022 Half-year Report briefing on 9 August 2022 at 10 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Half-year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 approximately at 8:15 a.m. Finnish time, after which the Half-year Report is available at www.noho.fi .

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on the same day at 10:00 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool, Katajanokanlaituri 2 a, 00160 Helsinki.

The presentation about NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2022 financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO Aku Vikström.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2022-q2-tulos. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day.

There will be a breakfast served starting from 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Friday 5 August 2022 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, tiedottaja@noho.fi .

