A Close Contact with Technology of Chery's Super PHEV

As the global trend of low-carbon environmental protection and the development of new energy technology in recent years, competitions for new energy models among major overseas brands have gradually been heating up. While the competition in the new energy auto market becomes intensified, how would the technology-based Chery come out with its solution?

As a Chinese auto brand with technical strong ability, Chery is fully aware that technology is the first productive force, therefore, with more than 20 years of technical development, Chery researched and developed the DHT Super PHEV Technology.

Chery adopted the DHT special hybrid transmission based on the configuration of dual motor drive as its technical route, which not only successfully avoided the technical barriers of the power splitting route, but also created the world's first full-function hybrid configuration DHT. Compared with the auto industry as a whole, it features outstanding technical advantages, and this is the solution that Chery has come up with in the PHEV era.

Chery's DHT super hybrid system has a combination of 1.5T engine + dual motors, and it has a transmission with three gear ratios, with the maximum input torque of 510N.m. Furthermore, Chery's DHT has 9 driving modes such as single/dual motor drive, range extension, parallel connection and direct engine drive, as well as 11 gear combinations, thus providing a full-scene driving experience.

This DHT super hybrid technology is firstly applied to "TIGGO 8 PRO e+" vehicle model. TIGGO 8 PRO e+ can achieve excellent performance of 100km of pure electric endurance, 1L of comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers, and 7 seconds of 0-100km acceleration of two-wheel drive.

For the first half of this year, Chery has an accumulative sales volume of 475,250, with a year-on-year growth of 12%. TIGGO 8 series has made excellent contributions to the sale results, demonstrating that Chery's PRO FAMILY products are of powerful strength. TIGGO 8 PRO e+, the first vehicle model equipped with the DHT hybrid system, will be officially launched in Brazil at the end of July this year. Chery will bring more new energy technologies and vehicles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866746/TIGGO_8_PRO_e.jpg