Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Proven Strength, New Chapters Ahead: Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Global Endurance Test Concludes in Triumph, Paving the Way for the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit

WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 16, 2025 (Beijing Time), the "Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage" Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Global Endurance Test successfully concluded in Wuhu, China. The closing journey spanned three provinces-Shanxi, Henan, and Anhui-covering a total of 1403 kilometers. With a premium lineup consisting of TIGGO7 CSH, TIGGO8 CSH, and TIGGO9 CSH models, the motorcade once again showcased the strong capabilities of CSH technology, validating its stability and comfort across diverse road conditions.

A Journey of Craftsmanship Proves True Strength: The TIGGO Family Proves Its Strength

For the finale of CSH Global Endurance Test, a fully authentic testing approach was adopted-"real vehicles, real roads, real conditions." An international motorcade, joined by guests from multiple countries, took on comprehensive challenges under the rigorous "full tank, sealed fuel cap" standard, navigating complex and varied road conditions. Global audiences were also able to witness the authentic results of the challenge via live stream.

The motorcade departed from Taiyuan and traveled through cities including Luoyang and Suzhou, encountering a wide variety of complex road conditions such as highways, mountain passes, and rural routes. In Luoyang, guests immersed themselves in traditional Chinese craftsmanship by painting figurines at the Tang Tri-Color Cultural Park. They also enjoyed hand-brewed coffee powered by the vehicle's V2L function-a feature that added a touch of warmth to the journey. While passing by the Yingtianmen Scenic Area, the Automated Parking Assist (APA) system completed reverse parking in just 9 seconds, freeing the guests from manual operation and allowing them to experience the convenience of intelligent technology.

Ultimately, this immersive journey of cultural exploration across China culminated in a flawless performance by the Chery TIGGO CSH family, offering diversified choices to meet the varied needs of global users. TIGGO9 CSH achieved an impressive combined range of 1403 kilometers, demonstrating benchmark-level capability as a flagship model and effectively eliminating range anxiety for intercity travel. Equipped with a 3.3 kW V2L function, TIGGO7 CSH powered devices such as coffee machines during outdoor stops, adding both warmth and convenience to the journey. Meanwhile, TIGGO8 CSH not only delivered stable performance across various road conditions but also recorded a cabin noise level as low as 54 dB when passing through bustling urban areas. Its ultra-low NVH noise-reduction technology struck an ideal balance between performance and comfort, creating a serene and refined driving environment.





International guests enjoy an in-depth experience with the Chery TIGGO CSH family

A Triumphant Finale Heralds a New Beginning: Chery Brand User Summit Set to Launch

Amidst an audience of international media and distinguished guests, the closing ceremony for the CSH Global Endurance Test was formally held. At the event, Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, addressed the audience: "The "Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage" CSH Global Endurance Test has traversed more than 20 countries and spanned over 20,000 kilometers, demonstrating the powerful capabilities of China's hybrid technology through outstanding real-world performance. This finale is not an end, but a new beginning. Chery will continue to work hand in hand with global users to foster innovative development in a green and intelligent mobility ecosystem." Following his remarks, Mr. Zhu presented the "Best Experience Officer" award to participants who had shown exceptional engagement and performance throughout the endurance test.





Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, delivers a speech at the closing ceremony

During the guest sharing session, guests reflected on their experience: "In just three days, we were able to experience not only China's profound intangible cultural heritage, but also the impressive advances in its automotive manufacturing. The L2+ intelligent driving assistance system greatly reduced driving fatigue and improved road safety. What's more, both the vibration absorption on uneven roads and the accuracy of the automatic parking function were executed with remarkable precision."





2025 CSH Global Endurance Test concludes successfully

The successful closing ceremony not only marked a perfect conclusion to the CSH Global Endurance Test but also set the stage for the upcoming 2025 Chery Brand User Summit. Moving forward, Chery will continue to develop a new intelligent mobility ecosystem-one that seamlessly connects people, vehicles, and life-driven by deep insights into the needs of users worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Contact: Zhang Tianyi

Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com

E-mail: zhangtianyi1@mychery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26da7feb-dea8-4a3e-b4ce-9f3ffea86534

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/733c0b38-1653-4f1f-b3b4-53634152e145

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfec7552-bc2c-4f94-abc6-a3ee0724d1f5

