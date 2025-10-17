Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Chery Group: A Journey to Elegant Life -- LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving (China Stop) Concludes Successfully

WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traversing bustling cities and serene landscapes, the Global Journey of Elegant Driving (China Stop) hosted by Chery Group's brand new NEV brand LEPAS concluded successfully on October 16 in Wuhu, Anhui, marking the prelude to LEPAS's brand story at the 2025 Chery International User Summit. Spanning over 900 kilometers across Shanghai, Suzhou, Moganshan, Xuancheng, and Wuhu, the immersive test drive gathered media, KOLs, and users to experience the outstanding product strength of the LEPAS L8-a panoramic showcase of elegant driving and a vivid interpretation of its positioning as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life."

LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving

In Shanghai, guests explored urban road conditions and acceleration performance. The LEPAS L8 impressed with its smooth start, spacious cabin, and exquisite acoustics, embodying urban sophistication. On the highways to Suzhou, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) delivered a relaxed, intelligent driving experience against the poetic backdrop of Suzhou's classic gardens. In Moganshan, precise power response and steering calibration ensured effortless control on winding mountain roads. At the campsite, the vehicle's external power supply illuminated the site, creating a warm, elegant atmosphere where guests shared stories under the lights.

Crossing Xuancheng's misty hills, the LEPAS L8's stability and endurance reflected the poetic serenity of southern Anhui, mirrored in its "Ink White" body. Upon reaching Wuhu, guests enjoyed a scenic riverside cruise, concluding the journey with Automatic Parking Assist (APA) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA) demonstrations-showcasing LEPAS's intelligent convenience against the glow of Wuhu's "Riverside Orange."

The China Stop integrated diverse road conditions with lifestyle experiences like camping and urban exploration, serving as both a product showcase and a living interpretation of LEPAS's elegant lifestyle philosophy.

Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to elevate its brand value of "Elegant Driving," merging technology and lifestyle to inspire every user's journey toward elegance. During the 2025 Chery International User Summit, LEPAS will present a series of highlights-including the world's first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House, LEPAS DAY, interactive test drives, and its first public safety test-alongside Chery's AiMOGA robot and the Ecosystem Exhibition, together illustrating Chery Group's integrated innovation across products, technology, and lifestyle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798985/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-journey-to-elegant-life--lepas-global-journey-of-elegant-driving-china-stop-concludes-successfully-302587524.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
