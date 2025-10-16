Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Chery TIGGO7 CSH and TIGGO8 CSH Earn Five-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 15, Chery's TIGGO7 CSH and TIGGO8 CSH both received the highest five-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programmed (Euro NCAP) in its latest round of assessment. This accomplishment underscores Chery's longstanding expertise in both active and passive safety technologies and further strengthens its reputation for safety in the global automotive market.





(Euro NCAP official website screenshot)

As one of the world's most authoritative vehicle safety assessment organizations, Euro NCAP evaluates vehicles across four key areas: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist.



In the latest testing round, both TIGGO7 CSH and TIGGO8 CSH delivered outstanding performances - scoring 82% in Adult Occupant Protection, 85% in Child Occupant Protection, 80% in Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 78% in Safety Assist. Their well-balanced results across all categories secured the coveted five-star rating, highlighting Chery's comprehensive and consistent commitment to vehicle safety.





(Euro NCAP official website screenshot)





(Euro NCAP official website screenshot)

Behind these impressive results lies Chery's sustained investment and technological innovation in automotive safety. After founding its Safety Test Center in 2000, Chery invested 150 million yuan in 2010 to establish Asia's largest crash test laboratory. The facility performs over 1,500 full-vehicle crash tests and approximately 80 international regulatory tests annually, accurately replicating extreme driving scenarios from around the world and continually reinforcing the brand's inherent safety DNA.



The five-star Euro NCAP rating extends Chery's track record of outstanding safety performance in the international market. Previously, TIGGO7 PRO (Australian version) and TIGGO8 PRO MAX (Australian version)had also secured five-star rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP). This latest achievement reaffirms that Chery's SUV lineup complies with the stringent safety standards required across multiple international markets.



Beyond laboratory verification, Chery puts its vehicles through rigorous real-world extreme condition testing. Earlier this year, TIGGO7 CSH endured a high-speed impact during a battery underbody scraping challenge in Mexico, maintaining full structural integrity post-collision. Meanwhile, TIGGO8 CSH successfully completed more than 50 hours of battery immersion testing in Indonesia's highly humid climate, continuing to function normally-further demonstrating Chery's exceptional reliability under extreme conditions. Notably, at the upcoming Chery Brand User Summit in October 2025, Chery will take on what the industry considers the "ultimate challenge" in automotive safety: a 15-degree small-overlap dual-vehicle collision test. This bold move represents a step into uncharted territory in safety innovation.



Looking ahead, Chery will remain dedicated to its "Safety, for Family" philosophy and the vision of "Let everyone enjoy five-star protection." The company is committed to delivering more five-star safety vehicles to global markets, ensuring that drivers everywhere can experience the same high level of safety and peace of mind on the road.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Contact: Zhang Tianyi

Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com

E-mail: zhangtianyi1@mychery.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c403309-14ce-4622-a172-dbd615611b9b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e968366-b0b3-4bc9-968b-fa10d6f98859

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91084ddd-73a8-4e78-969e-bf7ff5a654aa