Digitalatto is a company focused on blockchain ecosystem. Recently it has launched its Crypto "DGTL" that can be used for online Shopping to Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Alibaba, and Over 50 million Online Retailers

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - Digitalatto Ltd UK, a company focused on developing and deploying the blockchain ecosystem and the mass adoption of cryptocurrency, is launching a platform where consumers can shop anything from anywhere in the world using their digital assets from any global retailers including Amazon, eBay or Alibaba. The new feature of DGTL is launching on 31st July.

DGTL has begun to build an entire blockchain ecosystem around the global shopping experience, complete with staking and DeFi mechanisms. Since its incorporation in 2019, DGTL has been developing a series of innovative solutions aiming to make cryptocurrency easily accessible for daily use. A whole new shopping experience is available to users, such as:

Online and in-store Retail Shopping Revolutions

Customer loyalty reward program, and

Making a global impact in E-commerce.

Crypto Cashback

The next development from DGTL is the launch of Google Chrome extension and the marketplace. This will enable millions of users to buy anything from anywhere in the world with their cryptocurrencies, just by connecting their existing wallets. DGTL is a potential game-changer for crypto enthusiasts looking for a safe, simple solution to use their digital assets for everyday expenses.

Mr M.P. Shanavas, Co-Founder & CEO of Digitalatto stated, "The focus at DGTL from the start has been on building a platform that's easy and safe to use, both for the consumer and the retailers. Using our DGTL token, consumers can avail of massive discounts and offers from retailers, and benefit from exclusive rewards for holders and staking participants. We are excited about enabling the biggest transition from FIAT to crypto in the coming years. And our journey is just getting started."

A smooth transaction and conversion from Fiat to Crypto to Fiat are the key fundamentals of DGTL.

About Digitalatto's Projects

Digitalatto Ltd developed and deployed its DAPP for KYC and certificate applications. (digitalattodoc.com)

It has launched its decentralized exchange and wallet. (dgtlwallet.com).

In addition to that, the full-fledged LMS (Learning Management System) (Digitalatto Academy) has been developed by the company.

It is also progressing on its ongoing project including the NFT marketplace and browser mining, this blockchain ecosystem catalyses Digitalatto Ltd to grow exponentially.

DGTL is launching on 31st July with the listing price of $0.02 per coin and available for a pre-sale price of $0.01 at IDO - www.digitalatto.io/ido. For more information, please visit the official website digitalatto.com

