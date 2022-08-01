Former Senior Vice President General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud Brings More Than 20 Years of Enterprise Software Leadership to Zilliant

Zilliant (or the "Company"), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP"). MDP's strong support and Yammine's appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position.

In his most recent role at Salesforce, Yammine led the Revenue Cloud business unit where he successfully transformed the division into a market-leading configure-price-quote (CPQ), billing and subscription management software platform, and scaled it to one of the fastest-growing businesses to become the next major Cloud at Salesforce.

"Pascal's experience and leadership in growing and scaling businesses, particularly in the adjacent CPQ market, make him uniquely qualified to lead Zilliant in our next phase of growth," said Scott Pasquini, Managing Director and Co-Head of MDP's Telecom, Media Technology (TMT) Services team. "The price optimization and management software market has reached an inflection point in the wake of digital commerce, inflation and global market volatility. With robust revenue growth, record levels of new customer acquisition and the continued support of MDP, Zilliant is establishing itself as the breakout leader of the pricing management space."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy, Zilliant enables B2B companies to connect their commercial strategies to sales execution by transforming how data is used to price and sell. MDP, a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago, acquired Zilliant in December 2021 and continues to support Zilliant as it executes its innovation-led growth strategy.

"We invested in Zilliant because of the Company's history of leadership and innovation in its industry, and the appointment of Pascal as CEO only raises our ambitions for Zilliant's future," added Zaid Alsikafi, Managing Director and Co-Head of MDP's TMT Services team. "We're looking forward to working with Pascal and the rest of the Zilliant leadership team to continue to deliver measurable value for Zilliant's customers and foster the Company's continued success over the long term."

"Price optimization and management are critical functions, particularly in the face of market volatility, inflation, supply chain challenges and the acceleration of digital commerce," Yammine said. "I'm excited by the growth potential and trajectory of the market and look forward to working with the Zilliant team at this pivotal time to further our leadership position and accelerate our vision of powering intelligent commerce."

Yammine succeeds Greg Peters as Chief Executive Officer and will also join the Company's Board of Directors. Peters, who has extensive expertise in the price optimization and management market, will continue to serve Zilliant in an advisory capacity as an investor and a member of the Company's Board.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Greg for his leadership over the past 19 years," said John Lewis, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Zilliant. "During his tenure, Zilliant has grown to be recognized as an industry leader in the B2B Price Optimization and Management Software market by IDC and Quadrant Solutions and has established itself as a customer-focused organization delivering the fastest time to value and highest ROI. We look forward to Greg's continued active involvement as a board member, investor and strategic advisor."

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead Zilliant and work with such talented and passionate colleagues, customers and partners," Peters said. "We are transforming the pricing and revenue operations and intelligence market and Pascal brings direct experience that perfectly aligns with this next stage in the Company's growth. I have had the privilege of knowing Pascal for several years and am excited about the experience he brings to scale our business and foster our passion for customer success and rapid innovation."

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and revenue operations and intelligence software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant's data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligent commerce at www.zilliant.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

