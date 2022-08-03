France's new tariffs range from €0.1951 ($0.1984)/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1068/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released feed-in tariffs (FITs) for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the third quarter of 2022. The FITs were previously lowered quarter by quarter, according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. This quarter, however, the tariffs were increased for all PV system categories, as ...

