Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
03.08.2022 | 14:52
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 3

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 2 August 2022 was 337.12p (ex income) 337.58p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

03 August 2022

