Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Following the launch of New York City's Vision Zero campaign, which adopted the World Health Organization's Road Safety Framework, many New Yorkers began riding motorcycles and mopeds to work for social isolation. This has resulted in an increase in motorbike injuries. "It's amazing that the very reason riding a motorcycle or moped is so thrilling is also the reason why motorcycle and moped accidents might be so catastrophic. It's because you're no longer trapped inside a vehicle's "cage." " - Glenn A. Herman, NYC Manhattan & Bronx Motorcycle Accident Lawyer





NYC Motorcycle And Moped Accident Resource



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8568/132729_006084a7341a085b_001full.jpg

Due to the surge in New York bike injury cases the law firm has put together a comprehensive resource on New York motorbikes and moped injury cases. The resource covers:

• How Motorcycle Accidents Happen

• Moped Accidents In NYC

• Nyc Motorcycle Accident Stats

• Why Motorcyclists in New York City are at disproportionate risk of death

• Location and Roadway Types

• The High Cost Of Motorcycle and Moped Accidents and how a New York Motorcycle accident lawyer can help

We hope you may never have a motorcycle or moped accident, but if you or a loved one is in need of assistance, please consult our website: https://hermannyc.com/new-york-motorcycle-accident-lawyer/.

Media Contact

Glenn A. Herman, New York City Manhattan Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

T: 212-966-1928 / 718-590-5616

Bronx & Manhattan Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Attorney Advertising. -- The information on this site is not, nor is it intended to be, legal advice. We invite you to contact us and welcome your calls and e-mails regarding your individual situation. Contacting us does not create an attorney-client relationship. Some cases may be handled with co-counsel.###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132729