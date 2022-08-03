- (PLX AI) - Ambu Q3 revenue DKK 1,128 million vs. estimate DKK 1,224 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT DKK 42 million vs. estimate DKK 58 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 3.7%
- • Ambu cuts FY Organic revenue guidance to growth of no less than 4%, down from 13%
- • Ambu cuts FY EBIT margin before special items guidance to no less than 2% (previously 5%)
- • Q3 organic growth 8%; July organic growth 6%
- • Says will reduce our sales force in certain markets and reduce investment levels into innovation, where we will take a more focused approach
- • Says it is taking longer than expected to penetrate certain segments like duodenoscopy
