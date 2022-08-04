F2G Announces $70 Million Financing to Advance Development and Commercialization of New Antifungal Agent Olorofim

New Investment from Forbion and Sofinnova Partners

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F2G Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat life-threatening rare fungal infections with a high unmet medical need, today announces a $70 million financing. The financing was co-led by new investors Forbion and Sofinnova Partners with strong participation from existing investors, Novo Holdings, Morningside Ventures, Cowen Healthcare Investments and Advent Life Sciences. The proceeds from the financing in addition to the $480 million from the recent strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., will enable F2G to advance late-stage development and commercialization in the US of olorofim, a novel oral antifungal therapy to treat invasive aspergillosis (IA) and other rare mold infections. Nanna Lüneborg of Forbion and Joe Anderson of Sofinnova Partners will join the F2G Board of Directors.

Olorofim represents the first novel class of antifungals developed in the past 20 years and is the only antifungal medication to be awarded a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for multiple indications by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Olorofim works through a unique mechanism of action, different from existing classes of antifungals, exerting fungicidal activity through inhibition of the pyrimidine synthesis pathway. It is anticipated to be used to treat patients with a serious invasive, rare fungal disease where existing treatments are inappropriate or no longer effective. Data from F2G's open Phase 2b study in patients with rare and resistant molds, who have limited treatment options, will be presented at ID Week annual conference in October.

Francesco Maria Lavino, Chief Executive Officer of F2G, said: "We are delighted to attract this additional capital from such high caliber late-stage investors to F2G, and welcome Nanna and Joe to the Board. Their experience will be invaluable as we move to our next stage of growth. This is a pivotal year for the Company. We are building a world class team with commercial, operational and dealmaking experience as we prepare for final development and commercialization of olorofim in the US. If approved, olorofim is expected to be the first new class of anti-fungal with a novel, differentiated mechanism of action in more than 20 years and will address genuine unmet needs in conditions with high morbidity and mortality."

Nanna Lüneborg, General Partner at Forbion, commented: "The Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund II focuses on promising late-stage European life sciences companies like F2G. We have been very impressed with the significant progress achieved to date and we are pleased to support this highly impactful Company in its next stage of growth as it pursues commercialization of olorofim in the US."

Joe Anderson, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "We aim to support outstanding companies developing innovative treatments for life-threatening disease. With its highly experienced team, F2G has made significant progress over recent years and is now close to bringing its breakthrough product to market for patients with limited treatment options. We look forward to working with management, the board and our co-investors as the company moves into this important phase in its development and growth."

In May 2022, F2G entered a $480million strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize olorofim in Europe and Asia which included $100 million in upfront payment and $380 million in regulatory and commercialization milestones plus double-digit royalties on sales.

About F2G

F2G is a biotech company with operations in the UK, US, and Austria focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides which selectively target a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections. For more information, please visit: www.f2g.com

About olorofim

Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G's leading candidate from the orotomide class and is currently in a Phase 2b open-label study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03583164) in patients who have limited treatment options for difficult-to-treat invasive, rare fungal mold infections such as azole-resistant aspergillosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, and other rare mold infections. F2G has initiated a global Phase 3 trial ("OASIS")2 to compare treatment with olorofim versus AmBisome followed by standard of care (SOC) in patients with lower respiratory tract invasive fungal disease caused by proven or probable infection with Aspergillus species. Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive scedosporiosis. Olorofim has also received orphan drug status from the FDA for the treatment of coccidioidomycosis scedosporiosis, and invasive aspergillosis. Olorofim has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for invasive aspergillosis, invasive scedosporiosis, invasive lomentosporiosis, coccidioidomycosis, invasive disease due to Scopulariopsis species, and invasive fusariosis.

About invasive aspergillosis

Aspergillosis is a fungal infection caused by Aspergillus species of mold which are commonly found all over the world. Most of these molds, in most people, are harmless. However, aspergillus is transmitted to humans through inhalation and may cause a broad spectrum of disease ranging from hypersensitivity reactions to direct invasion and destruction of tissue. Invasive aspergillosis is a rare disease that can occur in over 10% of some high-risk immunosuppressed populations with mortality exceeding 80%.

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands, Germany and Singapore. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the (bio-) pharmaceutical space. Forbion manages well over €2 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of (bio-) pharmaceutical drug development. Forbion's current team consists of over 30 life sciences investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with successful investments in 92 companies. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of patients. Its investors include the EIF, through its European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA, Dutch Venture Initiative (DVI), AMUF and EFSI facilities and KfW Capital through the Programme, "ERP - Venture Capital Fonds investments." Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early-stage funds, especially focused on Benelux and Germany.

For more information, please visit: www.forbion.com

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com.