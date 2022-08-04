Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



A copy of the 2022 Annual Report, including the Notice of AGM, and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

These documents are also available on the website: www.aberforth.co.uk

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

End