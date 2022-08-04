Dash Hudson Inc.: New Study by Dash Hudson and NielsenIQ Proves Entertaining Content Drives Sales

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally-leading social marketing software, Dash Hudson, is pleased to announce the findings of an exclusive study conducted with NielsenIQ Omnishopper data.

In this study, Dash Hudson utilized data provided by NielsenIQ to evaluate the top beauty brands on TikTok and benchmark how those with a high Entertainment Score performed in their first six months of joining TikTok. The Entertainment Score - a patented Dash Hudson technology - takes a scientific approach to calculating how well a TikTok is entertaining a brand's audience. This tool eliminates the need for marketers to lean on basic metrics, such as likes and views, to hypothesize what types of video content best resonate with their audience.

The study uncovered a significant correlation between entertainment-based content on TikTok and omni-channel sales growth. According to Dash Hudson, brands that leverage entertainment as a content strategy grow at a rate 34% faster than those who approach the platform with a traditional marketing mindset. Specifically, beauty brands with an Entertainment Score of 5 or above grew by an average of 51% in their first six months of joining TikTok. Conversely, brands with an Entertainment Score below 5 grew an average of just 17% - a 34% difference.

Dash Hudson's Co-founder and CEO, Thomas Rankin, calls these findings significant, as they prove the company's theory that entertainment drives sales.

"Today's announcement of Dash Hudson and NielsenIQ's findings highlight an important milestone in the progression of the social media marketing industry," says Rankin. "As consumers continue to gravitate toward video-centric channels, brands are met with the transformative opportunity to leverage the power of social entertainment. We're thrilled to lead our industry in providing marketers with the solidifying data required to understand how entertainment positively impacts the bottom line."

*Dash Hudson calculation based on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Syndicated Omnishopper database for the Total U.S. Market, according to the NielsenIQ standard product hierarchy. Copyright © 2022, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment and e-commerce marketing channels. To learn more about Dash Hudson, please click here .

