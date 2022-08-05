Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Hardman & Co Research: Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) Marks taken in uncertainty, released thereafter

Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Marks taken in uncertainty, released thereafter

In this note, we review RECI's track record of taking MTM hits on its bond portfolio in periods of uncertainty, followed by releases in the subsequent periods. We believe this reflects the market applying a broad-brush approach to risk, and giving insufficient credit to RECI's superior control assessment, monitoring and restructuring systems, which we summarise again in this note. We have outlined in previous reports why we believe RECI shows resilience against inflation, interest-rate increases and inflation risks (inter alia, see New faces, same resilience, Vive la difference, Experience shows resilience of the model, Experience shows resilience of the model (2) and Why rising rates should not hurt RECI).

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/marks-taken-in-uncertainty-released-thereafter/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 

To contact us: 
                  Contact: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place        Mark Thomas 
                           mt@hardmanandco.com 
London               Mike Foster 
                           mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com        +44(0)203 693 7075 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

