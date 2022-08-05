Anzeige
05.08.2022
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 04-August-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue554.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue557.92p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 04-August-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue370.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue374.75p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 04-August-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue252.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue252.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 04-August-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue189.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 04-August-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.99p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 04-August-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue164.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue165.01p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
