CORRECTION: Lean for Good Announces Appointment of Meghan See As Brand Ambassador To Drive Growth in FY23, off the Back of Double-Digit CAGR

(This release corrects the release that was posted on 7/25/2022 to clarify company information and the dateline information)

AKRON, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / July 29 2022 / Nutritional supplement company Lean for Good has announced the appointment of Meghan See as Brand Ambassador to assist the company in further driving growth in FY23.

See is a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and has been with the group since its inception. She is a keen spokesperson for the Lean for Good range of products, notably its flagship formula, LeanBiome, which aims to promote weight loss via a healthy gut microbiome.

It's a common misconception that obesity is simply the result of overconsumption of food, and that by cutting back on calories can lead to weight loss. In recent years, medical professionals and researchers have uncovered that an unhealthy gut microbiome - which according to recent studies affects as many as 72% of Americans - might be the culprit for obesity, as well as a range of weight-related diseases.

As a result, a full gastrointestinal reset is a recommended course of action to tackle obesity and disease, and promote well-being. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time for it.

Lean for Good's flagship formula, LeanBiome, is designed to restore a healthy gut microbiome, and See's appointment to the role of Brand Ambassador looks set to help the company build on its already strong position.

About Lean for Good

Lean for Good is a nutritional supplement company with offices in Ohio and around the world. The brand focuses on developing products for effective weight management. Its flagship formula, LeanBiome, is designed to promote weight loss via a healthy gut microbiome.

