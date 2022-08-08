DJ VAZIVA STOCKS LISTING, FRENCH FINTECH PIONEER IN THE DEMATERIALIZATION OF SOCIAL BENEFITS

-- Registration through direct quotation on Euronext AccessTM

-- A changing market for social endowments

Paris, August 8, 2022 - Vaziva announces its listing on Euronext AccessTM by direct listing on August 9, 2022 (Euronext notice of August 5, 2022).

Vaziva, the pure player for social endowments

As a pioneer in the dematerialization of social benefits, Vaziva offers HRDs and work councils a simplification of social benefits for employees, particularly in the area of social gift vouchers, vacation vouchers and lunch vouchers.

Vaziva is the first issuer of dematerialized vouchers on a single international Mastercard®' managed payment card. Adapting to employees' consumption habits, the fintech is the only player to offer a multi-voucher card, complemented by a software tool for managing social works and leisure ticketing platform.

"By creating the first Mastercard, which simplifies employee benefits, Vaziva immediately stood out and positioned itself as a pioneer in the field of dematerialization of social benefits. This solution was rewarded in 2015 - the date of Vaziva's creation - with the Innovation Trophy awarded by the Paris Works Council Exhibition. Since then, Vaziva has continued to develop an alternative model offering a new value proposition for companies and employees," says Patrick Berthé, CEO of Vaziva.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a portfolio of more than 230 clients for 77,000 delivered cards used by employees. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a portfolio of 310 customers for 100,000 cards with new work councils' key accounts like Total Energies, Suez, Vinci, Chanel, LVMH and the French Red Cross.

An offer covering the entire social endowment market

In the midst of a digital revolution, the market for gift, vacation and lunch vouchers represents more than 20 billion euros each year in France for 11 million employees spread over 33,000 staff councils*.

The transformation of the sector is notably driven by new regulations such as the 2014 decree on the dematerialization of meal vouchers, which favors the opening of the market to new digital entrants, and the obligation since 2020 to equip all companies with more than 11 employees with a staff council, leading to an increase of more than 5 million employees benefiting from staff councils.

In this buoyant context, the market has seen the emergence of fintechs such as Vaziva, which is positioned as the pure player in the social endowment market. Through a 360-degree offer, the fintech stands out by:

-- a complete solution that meets the needs of companies;

-- an adaptation to employees' consumption patterns;

-- a high-performance software tool for managing endowments that can be instantly adapted to newregulations;

-- an tailored offer addressed to all sizes and sectors companies in France and abroad.

The stock market to accelerate the development strategy

Vaziva's development strategy relies on two topics.

On the one hand, the strengthening of the sales and IT teams in order to accelerate the marketing of our services and to accompany the growth of the activity. To this end, the company aims to recruit more than 55 employees and 100 outsourced staff by the end of 2023.

In addition, Vaziva intends to broaden its offer to a clientele of large accounts and to open up new territories, including the Iberian Peninsula and Germany.

"We are very pleased to be listed, which marks a new stage in the history of Vaziva. By 2025, Vaziva aims to become one of the leading social fintech and the one-stop shop for HR departments and work councils for gift, vacation and lunch packages," said Christophe Kourdouly, CFO of Vaziva.

Terms of operation

Isin Code FR0014007T10 Mnémonic MLVAZ Stock exchange Paris Compartment Access Eligibility savings retail X EligibilitY savings for corporate X Stocks issued 2 482 600 Listing Type direct 1st quotation date 9th august 2022

Eligibility savings

Vaziva confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme, in accordance with Decree No. 2014-283 of March 4, 2014 issued for the application of section 70 of Law No. 2013-1278 of December 29, 2013 on finance for 2014, setting the eligibility criteria for companies to participate in the PEA-PME in France.

As a result, Vaziva shares can be included in PEA-PME accounts in French territories, which, as a reminder, benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional Plan d'Epargne en Actions (PEA).

Companies with fewer than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than EUR1.5 billion or total assets of less than EUR2 billion are eligible.

The listing sponsor for the company is Invest Securities, Paris.

Next publication: Half-yearly results 2021: September 28, 2022, after market close. About Vaziva

Vaziva is the new generation issuer of vacation, gift and lunch vouchers on a Mastercard® managed payment card for staff councils (CSE), human resources (HR), companies and public bodies. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network.

CONTACTS

Vaziva

Christophe KOURDOULY

christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com

+33 6 72 94 12 82

CapValue

Dina MORIN

dmorin@capvalue.fr

+33 1 80 81 50 04

