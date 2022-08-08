Neutra Corp: VIVIS Ready to Launch New Topical As Neutra Eyes Potential Health and Wellness Sector Move

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Neutra Corporation's (OTC PINK:NTRR) wholly-owned subsidiary, VIVIS, will launch a new hemp-based CBD topical within the next few weeks, the company announced. The new topical will further expand the company's line, giving a greater choice for consumers looking for high-quality, lab-tested products.

"VIVIS continues to lead the way in developing and marketing cutting-edge CBD products," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Our latest, an easy-to-apply hemp-based topical, will offer even more relief and comfort to users suffering from joint and muscle discomfort and pain. This is the latest in a growing line of topicals VIVIS has rolled out since its acquisition by Neutra and it's far from the last. It's our continued goal to be an industry market leader and this latest release is another step forward."

The yet-to-be-named CBD & Delta-8 topical will initially be available on the VIVIS website, viviscbd.com.

Neutra has also announced its management has started due diligence on a potential acquisition in the health and wellness sector. If carried through, such a move would add a new vertical to the company's current organization and product line, opening additional markets and generating a diversified source of revenues.

The Neutra and VIVIS announcements come in the wake of a blogger forecasting that despite inflation and rumors of a recession, the CBD market will enjoy sales of $8 billion in 2022.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

