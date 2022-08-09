PV system operators in Germany recorded high revenues in July, as solar generation continued to break record after record.From pv magazine Germany From June to July, the market value of solar increased by more than €0.07 ($0.071) to reach its highest value ever of €0.026093/kWh, according to the country's transmission system operator. Power spot market prices also rose sharply, increasing by almost €0.10 to reach €0.0315/kWh in July. The market value for both onshore and offshore wind soared, reaching €0.0278/kWh and €0.0287/kWh, respectively. Compared to May, this represents almost a doubling ...

