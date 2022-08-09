Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 August 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 9 August 2022, Nick Train purchased 70,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 868.00 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,502,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.05% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732