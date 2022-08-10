Surface Inspection Market to grow USD 3050.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Inspection Market is segmented By Type (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processor, Software, Others), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Travel and Transport/Logistics, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

Surface Inspection Market is projected to reach USD 3050.3 million by 2028, from USD 2236.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Surface Inspection Market

The growing need for surface inspection in the automotive industry and the demand for computer-based surface inspection systems will fuel the growth of the market.

The rising use in the pharmaceutical and medical industries and continuous development of the manufacturing sector will drive market growth in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-3G6458/Global_Surface_Inspection_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SURFACE INSPECTION MARKET

Minor malfunctions in the automotive industry can lead to grave accidents. The demand for quality control and accuracy is high. Cars consist of many parts and it is increasing due to the need for multi-functionalization. Therefore it becomes important to identify the extent of impact and collect relevant information. This will push the demand for the surface inspection market in the coming years. Image processing techniques are gaining wide scale attention as they increase efficiency, improve accuracy and lead to cost reduction.

Examination of miniature electronic components has to be precise. The labor charges for these tasks are very high. Surface inspection devices are a one-time investment and very cost-effective in the long run, They help in examining several products simultaneously. The orientation, alignment, and dimensions are validated with high efficiency for manufacturing standard products that do not have a risk of failure and scrap rate. Defective or misassembled products are removed completely. This will push the demand for the surface inspection market in the upcoming years. Human intervention is eliminated completely and the sensors on the cameras detect the microscopic details within seconds and report flaws.

Visual inspection is a vital element in the production process of vials, glass bottles, blow-fill-seal containers, and pre-filled syringes. It detects scratches, dents, and inclusions in the container and measures the color, fill level, and identifies the presence of foreign particles within the pharmaceutical drugs. This will push the demand for the surface inspection market in the forthcoming years. The safety of the end-user/patient is ensured properly and inspection is done as per company standards.

Quality control in the manufacturing and logistics industry is an expensive and time-consuming process. Human inspectors struggle to keep pace with the complex and rapidly changing environment as they become distracted and fatigued. Deep learning and Machine vision systems are well suited for visual inspection. They provide a wide spectrum of perception and objects are identified through ultraviolet, X-ray, and infrared regions. The conclusions are made extremely fast as it is based on precise calculations. The high processing speeds and infinite memory capacity make the system unbiased and easily programmable. This will fuel the growth of the global surface inspection market. It can be deployed in dangerous and risky working environments thereby ensuring the safety of human staff. The cameras offer a superior dynamic range, high resolution, and accurate processing of images during the surface inspection. The detailed distortion, texture, lighting, shading, and complete 360-degree view greatly enhance the visual inspection process.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-3G6458/global-surface-inspection

SURFACE INSPECTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the camera segment is expected to dominate the surface inspection market share due to the rising adoption of digital cameras that provide reliable results and increasing use in several industry verticals for constant monitoring to ensure better product quality.

Based on application, the automotive segment will be the most lucrative due to the increasing need for detecting at various stages of automobile products and materials.

Based on region, APAC will witness considerable growth due to the presence of key players and the region being a big manufacturing hub.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-3G6458/Global_Surface_Inspection_Market

Key Companies:

ISRA VISION

AMETEK

Omron

Teledyne Technologies

Microscan Systems

Toshiba

Panasonic

Matrox Electronic Systems

IMS Messsysteme

VITRONIC.

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-3G6458/Global_Surface_Inspection_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-3G6458&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- IoT in Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 1148.9 million by 2028, from USD 550.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2028.

- Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market size is projected to reach USD 53200 million by 2027, from USD 39510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- Industrial Services market size is projected to reach USD 32300 million by 2027, from USD 23860 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

- Industrial Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 66090 million by 2026, from USD 49000 million in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

- Industrial Automation market size is projected to reach USD 212410 million by 2027, from USD 130710 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

- Industrial Fasteners market size is estimated to be worth USD 78810 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 113710 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

- Smart Manufacturing Market size is projected to reach USD 397120 Million by 2028, from USD 203530 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2028.

- 3D Scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 3738.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 7379.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.0% during the review period.

- The global Smart Factory market was valued at USD 57520 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 117920 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Consumer Electronics Market Revenue is about USD 850 Billion in 2021, projected to have a CAGR 5.1% in the following five year.

- Global Additive Manufacturing (AM) Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

Click here to see related reports on Surface Inspection Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg