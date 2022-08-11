Transparency Market Research: Nail Care Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 23.1 billion by 2031, States TMR Review

Increase in understanding among global people about nail care is boosting the market expansion

The global nail care market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2022 to 2031

Rise in the adoption of advanced technologies pertaining to the nail care in Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nail care market is estimated to gain a value of US$ 23.1 Bn by the end of 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the nail salon industry analysis states that the market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

The TMR study sheds light on various key factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global nail care market. Hence, the report covers thorough study of the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, and R&Ds in the market. Moreover, the study analysts shed light on the recent developments, emerging trends, and future of nail industry.

The nail care market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to many factors including a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies in different nail care products such as special effects, bold colors, soak-off gels, and long-lasting traditional manicures. Moreover, the increase in the use of latest finishes including glitter polishes, matte top coats, and magnetic nail polish in several developing nations including China and India is bolstering the Asia Pacific nail care market, note analysts at TMR.

Nail Care Market: Key Findings

Pedicures and manicures are being increasingly adopted by populace across the globe as they cause minimum damage to nail beds. Such trends are anticipated to result into profitable prospects in the market, according to the global nail care industry report by TMR. Moreover, gel manicures or extensions are gaining immense impetus on the recent years. This factor is expected to drive the sales growth in the global nail care market during the forecast period. One of the key factors boosting the popularity of gel manicures among people includes the polish-like appearance of acrylic.

Major companies operating in the global nail care market are focusing on innovations in color cosmetics in order to cater to the rising demand from the older female population across the globe. Moreover, several enterprises in the nail manufacturing industry are investing heavily in researches so as to develop products that are specifically intended for the older populace, note researchers of a TMR report. This aside, companies in the nail care market are increasing R&Ds in order to provide next-gen products that can moisturize, strengthen, and make nails smooth, state TMR analysts. This aside, the demand for nail moisturizers and nail cleansers is being increasing specifically among elderly customer pool as their nails become brittle due to the age factor, note nail industry statistics 2022 by TMR.

Nail Care Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the awareness about the nail care among the global population is boosting the growth in the market

Rising inclination of worldwide people toward increasing spending on the personal care products is creating profitable prospects in the nail care market

Evolving digital technology or social media trends across the globe are anticipated to drive notable growth avenues in the nail care market

Nail Care Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Barielle Ltd.

American International Industries

ChromaDurlin (NV Organics)

California Chemical Specialties

OPI Products, Inc.

CNC International B.V.

Delia Cosmetics

Creative Nail Design, Inc.

IL Cosmetics Group

Fiabila S.A.

Polychromatic (Keystone Research & Pharmaceutical Inc.)

Kirker Enterprises, Inc.

Nail Care Market Segmentation

Product Type

Nail Color



Liquid Nail Color





Gel Nail Color





Base Coat & Top Coat





Others (Acrylic Nail Color, Shellac Nail Color, etc.)



Nail Treatment



Manicure





Pedicure

Sales Type

Bulk



Packaged

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Consumer Goods Research Reports

