Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering 'state of the art' mobile live dealer technology and eTable games to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce the engagement of independent testing laboratory Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). GLI provides world-class testing, certification, and professional services to the global gaming industry's suppliers, regulators, and operators across 480+ jurisdictions.

Today we are pleased to announce we have successfully received certification for live dealer studio in accordance with GLI-19, Isle of Man, and Ontario technical requirements, thus better positioning the Company for pending commercial agreements licensed in those jurisdictions.

Playgon engaged GLI to complete GLI-19 Interactive Gaming Systems testing and audit requirements for our live dealer studio based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and further to evaluate Playgon's technology with requirements from additional jurisdictions that will be driven by commercial customer agreements. The studio facility provides several online live dealer games including various forms of Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette.

Additional jurisdictions will be completed over time and in stages as required when the Company gets closer to customer launches. These would include Argentina, Colombia, Connecticut, Italy, Mexico, Michigan, New Jersey (Pre-Certification), Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom, and West Virginia.

"Adding Ontario and Isle of Man certifications and continuing to work with GLI to certify other jurisdictions further strengthens our global footprint and strategy," comments Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

