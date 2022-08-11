Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter Revenue Up by 17% Year-Over-Year

Upswing in Deals Promises Strong Year-End Momentum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $20.0 million, up 17% year-over-year.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $3.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.0 per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $41.2 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $6.6 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million in the same period last year.**

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million in the same period last year.**

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $18.9 million at December 31, 2021.

** Adjusted EBITDA is defined below.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said, "Our Q2 revenue was $20 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth. This was slightly below our expectations due principally to a mutual decision we made with a customer that we believe was beneficial for both the customer and for us. We replaced a one-time medical record AI data annotation project in exchange for a recurring revenue expansion project for our medical record data extraction platform. The original deal included $3.7 million of one-time services and $800K per year of ongoing annual revenue. We anticipate that the new deal will increase the recurring revenue component to about $1.8 million per year, extending our services from one to two of the customer's market segments. The customer's goal is to begin significantly ramping-up the recurring work in October after we complete systems configuration. The new deal brings us significantly better long-term value from both a revenue longevity and a margin perspective, so it was a no-brainer really, but it reduced Q2/Q3 revenues by approximately $2.3 million.

"From mid-May through July, several of our largest customers and prospects saw a rapid change in the economic environment and significant volatility in their stock prices. We believe this resulted in a slowdown in new business activity and projects being put on hold as these customers and prospects re-evaluated their budgets and spending priorities. In the past few weeks, however, we have seen many of these customers and prospects re-embark on their AI initiatives with renewed vigor. We are heartened by the validation this dynamic provided on the critical nature of these AI initiatives notwithstanding the economic environment."

Abuhoff continued, "It is indeed encouraging to see signs that the momentum we were experiencing early in the year is returning. That said, with the mid-May through July lull in our customers' activity together with the change in contract terms mentioned earlier, we anticipate that our Q3 revenues will decline somewhat from Q2, probably coming in at about $18 million based on current expectations, but we anticipate Q4 revenue to significantly increase over Q3. Given these Q2/Q3 issues, growth this year is currently expected to be in the range of 15% to 20% versus the 30% we have targeted.

"None of this changes our long-term growth trajectory or our market opportunity. Our confidence stems from the fact that despite what we consider a temporary delay in recognizing revenues from some of our customers, we haven't lost their business and we have continued to sign new customers and contracts. In the second quarter, we added 115 new logos across our segments. This is a 24% increase over the 93 new customers we added on average per quarter in 2021.

"Indeed, as business activity recovered in the past few weeks, we have either landed or believe we have significantly moved the ball down the field on several important business expansions:

We signed our fourth SOW - the largest-to-date - with one of the Big Five American information technology companies, a company we engaged with for the first time 12 months ago. We believe this company spends hundreds of millions of dollars on AI-related initiatives;

With a multinational manufacturing conglomerate - one of the largest companies in the world - we just won our very first engagement and we've got a pipeline of four other engagements that we're progressing;

Just this week, we signed an expanded AI program for content moderation and fraud detection for a leading social commerce marketplace with over 80 million users;

Similarly, for another of the Big Five American information technology companies that we started engaging with a year and a half ago on its AI programs, we're seeing our current $3 million pipeline of new opportunities moving forward;

We're in what I hope are the final stages of landing a new $1 million engagement with a new life insurance customer;

We're in late-stage discussions with a leading Silicon Valley video game development company that we expect will give us credentials in AI-powered interactive experiences, relevant to both gaming and metaverse; and

Our large social media customer, which as we mentioned in our last call decreased spend significantly in Q2, has guided us to expect an uptick in monthly revenue from what we were seeing at the end of Q2 and reiterated its expectation of $10 million or more of program spend this year."

Abuhoff concluded, "Our strategy is to become an indispensable partner to companies embracing AI and to serve our customers at their highest point of value. We're in the early innings of the AI transformation. Our wins and account expansions validate our land-and-expand strategy: penetrate accounts with significant current or future AI spend, do a great job, and drive revenue expansion with both services and platforms."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP ("GAAP"), we provide certain non-GAAP financial information. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. In some respects, management believes non-GAAP financial measures are more indicative of our ongoing core operating performance than their GAAP equivalents by making adjustments that management believes are reflective of the ongoing performance of the business.

We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with greater transparency by providing investors a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position, and prospects for the future, particularly by providing the same information that management and our Board of Directors uses to evaluate our performance and manage the business. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures that we present may differ from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and its subsidiaries in accordance with U.S. GAAP before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (which derives EBITDA), plus additional adjustments for loss on impairment of intangibles assets and goodwill, stock-based compensation, income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and other one-time costs. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believe that these measures are important components of our internal performance measurement process.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the tables that accompany this release.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30



2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:















Services and Solutions $ 16,126 $ 13,883 $ 33,706 $ 26,665 SaaS Platforms 3,861 3,166 7,473 6,351 Total 19,987 17,049 41,179 33,016

Direct operating costs 13,536 10,391 27,286 20,626 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (544 ) 18 (880 ) (121 )

12,992 10,409 26,406 20,505

Gross Profit 6,995 6,640 14,773 12,511 Operating expenses: Product development and research 1,233 730 2,413 1,376 Selling and marketing 5,026 3,124 10,051 5,409 General and administrative 4,018 3,126 8,003 5,720

10,277 6,980 20,467 12,505

Income (loss) from operations (3,282 ) (340 ) (5,694 ) 6 Interest (income) expense, net (1 ) 4 2 14 Gain from loan forgiveness - 580 - 580 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (3,281 ) 236 (5,696 ) 572 Provision for income taxes 550 366 1,025 293 Consolidated net income (loss) (3,831 ) (130 ) (6,721 ) 279 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2 (27 ) (73 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (3,833 ) $ (103 ) $ (6,648 ) $ 295

Income (loss) per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,226 26,522 27,192 26,199 Diluted 27,226 26,522 27,192 29,194



Management has reclassified certain product development costs in the condensed consolidated statements of operations to better reflect the Company's results of operations and the management of the business. These reclassifications do not impact reported income (loss) for the respective periods presented or otherwise impact the total operating expenses.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021





ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,481 $ 18,902 Accounts receivable, net 10,956 11,379 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,786 3,681 Total current assets 25,223 33,962 Property and equipment, net 2,899 2,947 Right-of-use asset, net 4,395 5,621 Other assets 2,005 2,247 Deferred income taxes, net 1,667 1,950 Intangibles, net 11,658 10,347 Goodwill 2,076 2,143 Total assets $ 49,923 $ 59,217

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 8,259 $ 9,387 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 6,404 6,391 Income and other taxes 3,387 3,213 Long-term obligations - current portion 700 1,279 Operating lease liability - current portion 776 1,034 Total current liabilities 19,526 21,304 Deferred income taxes 20 15 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 5,998 6,217 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 4,087 5,276 Total liabilities 29,631 32,812 Non-controlling interests (730 ) (3,522 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 21,022 29,927 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 49,923 $ 59,217



INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:



Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (6,721 ) $ 279 Non-cash expenses: Depreciation and amortization 1,824 1,370 Gain on loan forgiveness - (580 ) Stock-based compensation 1,565 614 Deferred income taxes 167 (61 ) Pension cost 303 322 Loss on lease termination 125 - Total 3,984 1,665 Changes in assets and liabilities (1,135 ) 3,642 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities $ (3,872 ) $ 5,586 Cash flows used in investing activities $ (3,638 ) $ (1,473 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities $ (297 ) $ 413



INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021









Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (3,833 ) $ (103 ) $ (6,648 ) $ 295 Provision for income taxes 550 366 1,025 293 Interest expense, net (1 ) 4 2 14 Gain on loan forgiveness - (580 ) - (580 ) Depreciation and amortization 951 673 1,824 1,370 Stock-based compensation 1,028 335 1,565 614 Non-controlling interests 2 (27 ) (73 ) (16 ) Adjusted EBITDA/ (loss) - Consolidated $ (1,303 ) $ 668 $ (2,305 ) $ 1,990 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, DDS Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021

Net income (loss) attributable to DDS Segment $ (651 ) $ 1,307 $ 112 $ 1,987 Provision for income taxes 399 342 932 246 Interest expense, net (1 ) 4 2 13 Gain on loan forgiveness - (580 ) - (580 ) Depreciation and amortization 57 159 281 319 Stock-based compensation 796 242 1,168 459 Non-controlling interests 2 (2 ) 1 (3 ) Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment $ 602 $ 1,472 $ 2,496 $ 2,441



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Synodex Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021

Net loss attributable to Synodex Segment $ (680 ) $ (254 ) $ (1,465 ) $ (113 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 271 2 $ 312 $ 2 Stock-based compensation 50 7 99 14 Non-controlling interests - (25 ) (74 ) (13 ) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) - Synodex Segment $ (359 ) $ (270 ) $ (1,128 ) $ (110 )



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Agility Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021

Net loss attributable to Agility Segment $ (2,502 ) $ (1,156 ) $ (5,295 ) $ (1,579 ) Provision for income taxes 151 24 93 47 Interest expense, net - - - 1 Depreciation and amortization 623 512 1,231 1,049 Stock-based compensation 182 86 298 141 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) - Agility Segment $ (1,546 ) $ (534 ) $ (3,673 ) $ (341 )



INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







DDS $ 14,181 $ 12,997 $ 30,092 $ 24,760 Synodex 1,945 886 3,614 1,905 Agility 3,861 3,166 7,473 6,351 Total Consolidated $ 19,987 $ 17,049 $ 41,179 $ 33,016



