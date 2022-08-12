Data Bridge Market Research: Respiratory Diagnostics Market to Garner USD 13.78 Billion with Growing CAGR of 8.00%, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue and Key Players By 2029

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled "Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The Respiratory Diagnostics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Respiratory Diagnostics industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. This Report studies industry growth, regional trends, size, market share, product scope, entry barriers, distributors profile, statistics, business opportunity, top players profile. The Respiratory Diagnostics research report also provides marketing strategy, value chain, industry challenges, business risk, Porter's Five Forces analysis, revenue and development plans in coming years.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the respiratory diagnostics market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 7.45 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 13.78 billion by 2029. "Hospital/Clinical Laboratories" dominates the end user segment of the respiratory diagnostics market owing to the growing number of hospitals in the developing economies.

Respiratory Diagnostics Market Analysis

According to Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), each year 4 million people die from chronic respiratory disease. This indicates that respiratory disorders are on the rise on global basis. This has resulted in innovations by the major players pertaining to diagnostic medical products and technologies, thereby carving the way for the growth and acceptance of respiratory diagnostics.

From the name itself, it is clear that respiratory diagnostics are the medical products and technologies that are used to diagnose the respiratory diseases and disorders in the patients. Respiratory diagnostics if effective as it can diagnose the diseases at an early stage.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing number of alcohol consumers and smokers and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, rising internet penetration rate, rising geriatric population base, increasing pollution level, product development and commercialization and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Respiratory Diagnostics Market Are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Medtronic ( Ireland )

) COSMED srl ( Italy )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION ( Japan )

) Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

GC Diagnostics Corporation ( South Korea )

) Masimo (US)

bioMérieux SA ( France )

) Carestream Health (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Abbott (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Respiratory Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Conditions

Growing incidence rate of respiratory diseases disorders globally is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Lung cancer, tuberculosis, bronchitis, pneumonia and emphysema are the common respiratory conditions found globally. More than 1 million cases of lung cancer per year are witnessed in India and this condition may prevail for lifetime if not treated properly.

Research and Development Proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the advancements in medical technologies and devices is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing Investment for Healthcare Facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Key Influence of Respiratory Diagnostics Market:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in this Market

This Market recent innovations and major events

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the this Market-leading players

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of this Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking this Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market Scope

The respiratory diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product and services, test type, diseases, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product and services

Instruments and Devices

Assays and Reagents

Services and Software

Test type

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Mechanical Tests

Imaging Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Diseases

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Lung Cancer

Asthma

Tuberculosis

Bronchitis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Other Diseases

End user

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Physician Offices

Reference Laboratories

Other End Users

Distribution channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Other

Geographically, the global version of report covers following regions and country:

North America [ United States , Canada and Mexico ]

[ , and ] Europe [ Germany , the UK, France , Italy , Netherlands , Belgium , Russia , Spain , Sweden , and Rest of Europe ]

[ , the UK, , , , , , , , and Rest of ] Asia-Pacific [ China , Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , Southeast Asia and Others]

South America [ Brazil , Argentina , Chile and Rest of South America ]

[ , , , , , and Others] [ , , and Rest of ] Middle East and Africa ( South Africa , Turkey , Israel , GCC Countries and Rest of Africa )

North America dominates market because of the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing geriatric population in the region. Asia-Pacific will score the highest CAGR owing to the rising geriatric population base and increasing personal disposable income.

Extracts from Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

