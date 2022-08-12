BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Q2 2022 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - 4 PM Eastern Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company announced it will host an investor webcast and conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm Pacific / 4:00 pm Eastern. The event, which will be open to the public, will be held to review the company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, discuss recent milestones and ongoing business initiatives, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site linked below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and download any necessary audio/video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/46358 Teleconference Domestic: 888-506-0062 Teleconference International: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 656092

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Webcast Replay Expiration: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Teleconference Replay Expiration: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Teleconference Replay Domestic: 877-481-4010 Teleconference Replay International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 46358

The webcast replay and accompanying presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website at www.biolargo.com/investor-relations.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

