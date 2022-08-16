Transparency Market Research: Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry to Reach Value of US$ 275.9 Mn by 2031, States TMR Study

The energy management market in agriculture industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022 to 2031





Surge in investments toward energy efficiency by governments of several nations globally is boosting the market growth





Increase in the use of advanced agriculture technologies in North America is propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy management market in agriculture industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 275.9 Mn by 2031, notes an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is prognosticated to expand at CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

The TMR analysis offers in-depth knowledge on important facets of the global market including the growth drivers, restraints, R&Ds, and the list of key vendors in energy management market in agriculture industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the recent trends in the energy management market in agriculture industry. In addition, the study sheds light on the future of energy management market in agriculture industry.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84892

Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry: Key Findings

The use of energy management services is being increasing across several developing and developed nations globally. While the adoption of latest technological advancements is being rising around the world, the understanding on the importance of energy management is also increasing. These factors are expected to result into increasing demand for energy management market in agriculture industry during the forecast period.





Energy efficiency is gaining impetus in the recent years as a vital part of the management of sustainable energy so as to reduce the energy consumption and utilize it for the economic growth of a nation. Approximately 30% of the global energy is being utilized by the agriculture and food sectors. Thus, a surge in the agricultural energy efficiency is foreseen to assist in decreasing the demand for energy. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), farms are both energy consumers as well as producers. Majority of the farms utilize non-renewable fossil fuels including gasoline, propane, and diesel. Moreover, these farms can generate notably higher amount of energy than they utilize, note analysts of a TMR study on the global energy management market in agriculture industry.





The quality of products is also being improving due to technological advancement in the energy management, resulting in to more user-friendly designs. Moreover, such systems utilize minimum labor and less time to operate. This aside, they do not require any programming. As a result, the energy management helps in decreasing the service and maintenance costs. Hence, rise in the investments on energy efficiency are expected to help in fueling the applications of energy management market in agriculture industry in the near future. This, in turn, is likely to boost the market demand for energy management in agriculture industry.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84892

Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry: Growth Boosters

Rise in the investments by developed and developing nations for energy efficiency is expected to fuel the expansion in the energy management market in agriculture industry





Reduction in operational costs and technological advancements are expected to fuel the sales growth in the energy management market in agriculture industry in the near future





Surge in the utilization of solar irrigation globally is propelling the energy management market in agriculture industry

Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry: Regional Analysis

The energy management market in agriculture industry in North America is expected to show profitable prospects during the forecast period owing to rise in the adoption of and investments in the next-gen agriculture technologies across the regional agriculture industry





is expected to show profitable prospects during the forecast period owing to rise in the adoption of and investments in the next-gen agriculture technologies across the regional agriculture industry The market is anticipated to gain notable business opportunities in Asia Pacific and Europe due to many factors including rise in the technological developments in these regions

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84892

Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

GDS Associates, Inc. Engineers and Consultants

Navy Blue Energy

Integrated Technology Australia

Enfragy Solution India Private Limited

Logics PowerAMR Private Limited

Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry Segmentation

Source

Biomass Fuel



Conventional Energy



Renewable Energy

Application

Indore Agriculture



Vertical Agriculture





Hydroponic Agriculture





Others





Greenhouse Agriculture



Outdoor Agriculture

Component

Hardware



Software



Control System



Energy Storage System



Others

Regional Analysis

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy & Natural Resources Market Reports by TMR:

Hazardous Waste Management Market - Hazardous Waste Management Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.31% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Floating Solar Panels Market - Floating Solar Panels Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 43.02% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

District Cooling Market - District Cooling Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.8% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sulfur Market for Mining Application - Sulfur Market for Mining Application is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Power Management Services Market - Power Management Services Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Silicon Transformer Oil Market - Silicon Transformer Oil Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Hydrogen Storage System Market - Hydrogen Storage System Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Early Production Facility Market - Early Production Facility Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 2.5% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg