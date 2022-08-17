WEVO Conversion: ADDING MULTIMEDIA-WEVO Named to Inc. 5000 List, Recognized for 5x Revenue Growth

The following replaces and adds multimedia to a release that ran earlier today:

Market-leading user research platform named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking #240 of the software companies honored and #41 in Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / WEVO , the next-gen user research platform that enables anyone to effortlessly capture reliable customer insights, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranking #1802 on the Inc. 5000 list.

For nearly 40 years, the Inc. 5000 has been a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success. Past recipients include Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia.

WEVO received this honor due in part to the company's rising revenue, which increased by 5x between 2018 to 2021. WEVO ranked #240 among software companies on the roster and secured #41 among the fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts.

"WEVO is on a mission to transform how companies incorporate user feedback into their digital experiences. WEVO enhances traditional user research methods, which are often cumbersome and anecdotal, by enabling brands to get reliable customer feedback for every experience." said Nitzan Shaer, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our platform is a critical tool for user research, product, and marketing teams that need to understand customers and deliver the best online experiences. And it requires only minutes of their time."

The success of WEVO's customers and their close engagement helped spur the company's placement on the Inc. 5000 list. WEVO's rapidly-growing customer base continues to praise the technology for delivering more user feedback, more accurately. On G2, the leading software review site, customers rank WEVO as outperforming leading alternatives, on ALL criteria. "We're grateful to our customers who helped guide us, our team members who built a breakthrough product, and the Inc. 5000 judges. We're thrilled to make our first appearance on the list," Shaer added.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

WEVO is a next-gen user research platform that enables teams to effortlessly uncover customer insights. Leveraging high-volume user feedback and AI, WEVO delivers meaningful insights, enabling product and marketing teams to create the right customer experiences, faster. Optimize every experience at wevoconversion.com .

As the world's most trusted business media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

